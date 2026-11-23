Cheruthoni: A move is reportedly underway to discontinue the only KSRTC bus connecting the High Range with the Malabar region.

The service in question is a Fast Passenger bus service that departs Kattappana at 4:30 a.m. and runs via Thankamani, Thopramkudy, Murickassery, Chelachuvadu, Kanjikuzhy, Vannappuram, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Mannarkkad before reaching Anakkatti. On its return trip, the bus departs Anakkatti in the morning and travels back to Kattappana via Palakkad, Thrissur, and Kothamangalam.

Allegations have surfaced that the service is being terminated under the guise of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season to favour the private bus lobby. The route is notably profitable, generating a daily revenue ranging between ₹35,000 and ₹45,000. Although private bus operators had lobbied to halt this service during the tenure of the previous government as well, transport officials back then had refused to yield to the pressure.

For the past nine years, commuters across several panchayats, including Erattayar, Kamakshy, Vathikudy, Kanjikuzhy, and Vannappuram, have relied on this service as a lifeline for their travel needs.

Daily passengers and local residents are now urging the authorities not to sacrifice this vital public amenity to serve the vested interests of private operators.