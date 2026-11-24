Malappuram: A 58-year-old man has been sentenced to a total of 54 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹2.8 lakh by the Ponnani Fast Track Special Court for abducting and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy in Malappuram.

The accused, Manikandan, a resident of Maravancheri in Thavanur, was found guilty of abducting the boy and subjecting him to sexual assault on September 7, 2023, and the previous day. He had also threatened to kill the child if he disclosed the abuse to anyone, according to the police.

The court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh under Section 6 read with Section 5(m) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was awarded another 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹1 lakh under Section 6 read with Section 5(l) of the Act.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹50,000 under Section 367 of the IPC, three years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹20,000 under Section 506(ii), and one year of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 under Section 342.

If he fails to pay the total fine of ₹2.8 lakh, he will have to undergo an additional four-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court ordered that the fine amount be handed over to the survivor if paid. It also directed the District Legal Services Authority to provide additional compensation to the child under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

The trial was completed by former Ponnani Fast Track Special Court judge Subitha Chirakkal. The present judge, Lisha S, pronounced the sentence on Tuesday.

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Special Public Prosecutors KK Suguna and Sapna P Parameswaran appeared for the prosecution. Sixteen witnesses were examined, and 16 documents were produced as evidence.

The accused has been sent to the Central Prison at Thavanur on Tuesday to serve his sentence.