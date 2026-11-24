An autopsy has confirmed that the heavily decomposed body of a newborn found near Thokkupara, Sankuppady, was that of a boy. The body was found during a police search near a local resident's house on Sunday afternoon. Police have launched a detailed investigation into the incident.

According to preliminary findings, the mother is suspected to have given birth to the child in the bathroom of her house. She allegedly placed the newborn in a household container before dumping it in nearby bushes. By the time police found the body on Sunday, it was severely decomposed, making identification difficult. The infant's final rites have since been performed.

The investigation gained momentum after the woman sought treatment at Adimali Taluk Hospital on February 20, complaining of heavy bleeding. Doctors suspected a recent pregnancy and possible post-delivery complications and referred her to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Subsequent inquiries by the police at her residence led them to the spot where the newborn was abandoned.

Hospital authorities said the woman, who was admitted with a severe infection and was in critical condition, was recovering. She is currently undergoing treatment in the gynaecology department at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital and is expected to be shifted out of the intensive care unit soon.

Police will record her statement once doctors declare her fit to be questioned.