Kollam: The African Sulcata tortoise has become the primary draw at the ongoing ‘Animal Kingdom Exotic Pets Expo’ at Ashramam Maidan.

Originating from the African desert, the Sulcata is the third largest tortoise species in the world and the largest of its kind in India. Characterized by its strong limbs, large body, and thick, gold-and-black patterned carapace, the specimen on display weighs 30 kilograms. It feeds on grass, leaves, and various plants, with a general lifespan ranging between 50 and 100 years.

The expo also features designated zones where visitors can take photographs with rare birds and animals. Exhibits include an extensive collection of exotic bird species, international dog and cat breeds, the world's smallest monkey species, specialized poultry varieties, and squirrels.

Alongside the animal exhibits, a commercial fair at the venue offers discounts between 30% and 70% on furniture, home appliances, fashion apparel, and everyday household items. A dedicated food court serves a diverse selection of traditional Malabar cuisine. The expo also hosts an automobile pavilion displaying vehicles from manufacturers such as Hyundai, Maruti, Toyota, Mahindra, and Tata, as well as two-wheelers from Simple Electric.

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The exhibition is open on weekdays from 4:00 am to 9:30 pm, and from 11:00 am to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays. Malayala Manorama is the official media partner for the event.