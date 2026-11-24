Chittur: Paddy saplings nurtured for the second crop season have begun withering in their nurseries due to an acute shortage of water. Field preparations, including tilling, have ground to a complete halt. Plunged into uncertainty over whether they will receive water at all, local farmers are caught in a deep dilemma over whether to even risk sowing the second crop. Adding to their distress, several rounds of official talks held over the past few days have ended in a stalemate.

Farmers and agricultural outfits in Chittur are now gearing up to escalate protests against Tamil Nadu’s unyielding stance. Despite the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) group of reservoirs holding nearly 60 percent of their storage capacity, Tamil Nadu has adamantly maintained that water will only be released for drinking purposes, completely turning a blind eye to irrigation needs here.

Farmers pointed out that in 2023, water was released to Keralam even when reservoir levels were considerably lower than they are now. They alleged that the current impasse clearly points to a lack of proactive intervention and adequate diplomatic pressure from the Keralam government.

Following an intervention by MLA Sumesh Achuthan, the Chief Minister had directed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter. Although high-level discussions were subsequently held between the Chief Secretaries and department heads of both states, they hit a dead end.

Tamil Nadu offered a mere 0.5 TMC of additional water on top of the 1.5 TMC earmarked for drinking purposes. Keralam, however, stood firm on its demand for 4.3 TMC to sustain crops through March, causing the talks to collapse without a resolution. While there was an assurance that negotiations would resume in the following days, the continued delay has only deepened the farming community’s anxieties.

In most areas, the saplings have already aged past their viable transplantation window; even if rain arrives or canal water is released now, transplanting them may prove futile. A weak monsoon and water shortage had already forced nearly half the farmers to abandon the first crop. If they lose the second crop as well, agrarian families who rely solely on farming for their livelihood will be driven into severe financial ruin.

The farmers have urged the state government to immediately initiate Chief Minister–level talks to secure the rightful water allocation without further delay. Should negotiations continue to fail, they demanded that the government take a hardline stance, including shutting off the Siruvani water supply to Tamil Nadu.