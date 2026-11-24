A Class 9 student was shot by his classmate at Parudur HSS in Pallippuram, Palakkad, on Tuesday. The injured student sustained minor injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Kottakkal.

The incident occurred around noon. The bullet hit the student in the armpit area, between the shoulder and the arm. According to preliminary information, his injuries are not serious. It is unclear how the student got hold of the firearm or what type of weapon was used.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the shooting was accidental. Police officers have reached the school and are investigating the incident, Thrithala police told Onmanorama.