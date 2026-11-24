Kochi: Customs officials at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) have seized 11 air rifles of different models, along with accessories, from two passengers who arrived from Dubai. The rifles were found dismantled and concealed in separate pieces of luggage in an apparent attempt to smuggle them into the country.

The passengers, identified as Ramesh Machat and Sijoy Sasi, arrived at Nedumbassery on IndiGo flight 6E 1476. They were intercepted during a baggage inspection, following which the rifles and their accessories were recovered. Both passengers have been taken into custody.

According to Customs sources, for what purpose they have smuggled in the rifles is unclear and needs further investigation.

“The rifles had been separated into different components and distributed among the passengers’ baggage, apparently to avoid detection during security checks. The seizure included air rifles of various models and their corresponding accessories,” said an officer.

Customs officials have detained the seized rifles and accessories for technical examination to ascertain their specifications. The passengers have also been directed to produce the necessary documents and permissions required for importing the weapons.

Further legal action will be initiated based on the findings of the technical examination and verification of the documents submitted by the passengers.