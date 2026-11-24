Even as the internal rift between senior CPM leaders E P Jayarajan and P Jayarajan escalated to a new high, the latter has denied allegations that he holds a financial stake in a resort in Mankulam, Idukki, as claimed by E P Jayarajan. He is said to have formally communicated this to the party leadership. Meanwhile, reports suggest that E P’s move to corner P Jayarajan enjoys the backing of the party’s top brass.

Clarifying his stance to the leadership, P Jayarajan asserted that he holds no shares whatsoever in the Mankulam resort. He stated that it was a party functionary who had introduced him to the resort owners, and that his acquaintance with them developed only after he intervened to help resolve a business dispute. P J noted that the photograph circulating in public showing him with the resort owners dates back to 2024. He further clarified that his trip to Dubai this November was solely to attend an event hosted by a cultural organisation, denying any participation in a resort board meeting held there.

While P Jayarajan acknowledged attending the resort’s opening ceremony, he maintained that leaders cutting across political lines were present at the event. He also informed the party that E P Jayarajan’s latest allegations are purely an act of political vendetta in retaliation for the complaint he had earlier raised regarding the Vaidekam Resort controversy.

Indications suggest that senior leaders themselves prompted E P Jayarajan to submit a written complaint against P Jayarajan, stemming from a perception within the higher echelons that the latter has been trying to grow bigger than the party.

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In stark contrast to the party sitting on P Jayarajan’s complaint regarding the Vaidekam Resorts in Kannur for nearly four years, an inquiry commission was swiftly constituted almost immediately after E P filed his complaint. Furthermore, E P Jayarajan has reportedly furnished documents to the party leadership purporting to link P Jayarajan to criminal 'quotation' gangs across multiple districts.