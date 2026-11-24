Nirvilpuzha: Local residents and farmers have urged authorities to capture and relocate a solitary wild elephant that has been causing persistent crop loss and property damage across several settlements in the region.

The recurring incursions and aggressive behavior of the animal have disrupted daily life in both farming zones and residential pockets. Originating from the forest fringes of Thondernad panchayat, including Puliyarkotta, Kollipadu, Valamthode, Poorinji, and Makkiyad, the elephant frequently strays into Karuvalam, Chalil, Keecheri, Mundakkombu, Chathankai, Pannippadu, and Mattilayam.

Efforts to drive the animal back into the forest have largely proved ineffective. Residents report that when the elephant is chased away from one area, it merely moves to an adjoining settlement and continues to cause damage. In a recent incident in Karuvalam, the elephant destroyed extensive plantain crops on farms owned by Karuvalam Gireesh and Meethal Veettil Chandran.

According to local farmers, the elephant breaches solar and electric fences by pushing trees onto the power lines. It also routinely damages storage sheds containing agricultural implements and fertilizers.

With agricultural losses mounting, local residents and farmers have called for the immediate capture and relocation of the animal. They have also demanded an on-site inspection by the Agriculture Minister and senior administrative officials to address the escalating human-wildlife conflict in the area.