Perumbavoor: Municipal Chairperson K.N. Sangeetha inaugurated ‘Lunch Box’—a midday meal distribution initiative organized by the Rajiv Gandhi Youth Brigade Ernakulam District Committee as part of its ‘Care Perumbavoor’ project—at the Perumbavoor Government Taluk Hospital.

The function was presided over by District Chairman Safeer Muhammed. Congress Perumbavoor Block President Shaji Salim, Mandalam President C.K. Ramakrishnan, UDF Convener P.K. Muhammed Kunju, former Youth Congress National Coordinator T.G. Sunil, Program Convener Jeffer Rodrigues, and Project Coordinator Paul Chethalan addressed the gathering.