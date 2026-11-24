Former Keralam chief secretary Dr V Venu has been appointed chairman of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change issued an official notification appointing Dr V Venu based on recommendations from the Keralam government. The top administrative position had remained vacant since the demise of former chairman PH Kurian.

The SEIAA serves as the primary regulatory body responsible for assessing the environmental impact of Category B projects before issuing clearances. Its mandate encompasses major mining ventures, large-scale construction activities, and industrial facilities across the state. The authority was established under the 2006 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification. To assist the authority with technical appraisals, the central government also constituted the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) Keralam.

The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for environmental governance in the state. Following a 2024 Supreme Court directive, all environmental clearances previously issued by District Environment Impact Assessment Authorities must undergo thorough re-evaluation and final determination by the state-level authority, significantly expanding SEIAA's operational mandate.