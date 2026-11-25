Kozhikode: An inspection conducted by the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation has revealed that a majority of street food stalls operating along the Kozhikode Beach ‘Food Street’ are being run by unauthorized third parties rather than the actual permit holders.

The inspection, which continued for a second consecutive day, found that several vendors had illegally subleased their stalls. Licenses originally granted to low-income individuals as a livelihood initiative were reportedly being exploited to run extensive, restaurant-scale commercial operations.

Food being prepared using cooking gas at the Kozhikode Beach food street. Photo: Special arrangement

During the drive, civic officials noted that the registered licensees were absent from most stalls. When questioned, staff offered vague explanations, claiming the owners had stepped out, gone shopping, or visited a hospital. Under municipal regulations, only the primary licensee is permitted to operate the stall; under exceptional circumstances, the concession is extended strictly to a spouse or child.

Instead, inspectors found that most stalls were staffed by outside hires, primarily migrant workers, with some stalls employing three to four workers. Health officials documented the personal details of all personnel present. The team also discovered that several vendors were operating businesses other than those authorized under their permits.

Despite previous directives, multiple hygiene and safety violations were also detected during the inspection. Although on-site cooking is prohibited, several stalls continued to prepare food using LPG cylinders under unsanitary conditions.

Corporation authorities stated that strict action, including the cancellation of trade licenses, was being considered against persistent violators.