Seethathodu: Fresh leopard sightings near the school in Angamoozhy have sparked panic among local residents. Following complaints from the community, the Forest Department has installed two surveillance cameras and launched an intensive search operation in the area.

This marks the third time a leopard’s presence has been reported in the locality within a single week.

Local residents Sharanya and Vikraman reported sighting the big cat during both day and night. Upon learning of the incident, a team led by MLA K.U. Janeesh Kumar, along with panchayat president Lekha Suresh, vice president Joby T. Easo, and panchayat member P.R. Pramod, visited the area to assess the situation and speak with the frightened locals.

The most recent sighting was on Monday night right beside Sharanya’s house. Her father, Shailu, shone a flashlight outside and spotted the leopard perched on a rock in their rubber plantation. Notably, the Forest Department, aided by locals, had trapped a leopard at this exact spot a few years ago, though the animal later succumbed.

With schools situated just 150 metres from where the leopard was seen, concern has gripped the community, leaving parents terrified to send their children to school unescorted.

A forest patrol team led by Kochukoikkal Station Deputy Ranger M.V. Najeemudeen and Rapid Response Team (RRT) Deputy Ranger John P. Thomas combed the area, but found no traces of the animal. Officials said a trap cage would be set up as soon as camera traps confirm the leopard's movements. The RRT is also gearing up to deploy drones for aerial surveillance in the coming days if required.