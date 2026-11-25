Prominent contemporary Indian English authors Amit Chaudhuri, Githa Hariharan, Anjum Hasan, and Jaishree Misra are set to participate in the upcoming Manorama Hortus Arts and Literature festival.

On December 5, novelist and critic Amit Chaudhuri will be in conversation with novelist Sayantan Ghosh. Chaudhuri will also feature in a literary session with Portuguese poet Miguel Manso on December 6.

Githa Hariharan, whose literary career spanning novels and short stories extends across four decades, will engage in a discussion with Chirag Thakkar, Senior Associate Publisher at Bloomsbury India, on December 4.

Author and editor Anjum Hasan is scheduled to take the stage on December 4 to discuss her latest book, Fometown.

Jaishree Misra, author of eight novels and grand-niece of renowned Malayalam writer Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai, will speak about her recent works on December 5.

For more information and registration, visit https://www.manoramahortus.com.