Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday made it clear once again that the government was unwilling to grant more concessions to candidates in the rank list of the examination conducted by the PSC for lower primary school teachers (LPST).

"We have already agreed to four of their five demands. The fifth demand (reducing the teacher-student ratio in lower primary government schools from 1:30 to 1:20) is practically impossible for the government to concede," the Chief Minister said during his post-cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

Even if such a demand was accepted, the CM said that it would not do the rank holders any good. The LPST rank holders have raised the demand in the hope that the requirement of lower primary teachers would increase in government schools if the teacher-student ratio is brought down. The CM said that though officially the teacher-student ratio is 1:30, the actual ratio for lower primary schools in Keralam was only 1:19, lower than even the demand for 1:20. In other words, even if the demand of the rank holders was met, it would not lead to any increase in requirement for teachers. There will be no job calls from anyone in the LPST rank list.

As it stands, a total of 3.49 lakh students study in the lower primary section in government schools. The number of LPST is 18,856. The 1:19 ratio is, therefore, the average for Keralam. In Malappuram, for instance, the ratio is 1:25. For other districts, the CM said the ratio was "shocking". Pathanamthitta - 1:11; Kottayam - 1:11; Idukki - 1:11; Kannur - 1:14. "We have told them the practical difficulties," the CM said.

Satheesan painted a dismal picture. "There is a drastic reduction in the number of students in lower primary schools. If you can compare the number of students in 10th standard and the number in the first standard, you will realise that enrolment has fallen over the years," he said.

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The CM said that it was the Public Service Commission's unthinking ways that had led to such a crisis for the rank holders. "The PSC is making grave errors. They are conducting tests for non-existent vacancies. It seems to be conducting tests mechanically," he said.

The Cabinet on Wednesday, therefore, decided to constitute a committee under the Chief Secretary to examine the PSC practice of conducting tests without ascertaining whether there are vacancies. "The government cannot provide jobs for those in the rank lists if the PSC tests were held for posts in which there were no vacancies," the CM said.

Moreover, there is the legal obligation to protect existing teachers. "Division fall (the closing down of a class division on account of low student numbers in a school) is happening faster than the creation of vacancies," Satheesan said. A fall in division will cause a school to lose a teacher's post. So whenever there is a vacancy, it would be filled by aided and government school teachers who were made redundant by the division fall.

"Existing teachers lose their jobs when division fall happens. They have to be protected. The government is obliged by law to protect them," Satheesan said.

However, the government has conceded four other demands. The HTV (head teacher vacancies) will be filled from the LPST rank list; the existing practice is to pick daily wagers for the job. Two, no new PSC notifications will be issued before the existing PSC list is exhausted. Three, new rank list will properly reflect existing vacancies. Four, the validity of the existing LPST list will be extended.

The LPST rank holders have been carrying out their Secretariat agitation for nearly 150 days.