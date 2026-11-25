Thiruvananthapuram: Former Tourism Minister and CPM state secretariat member PA Mohammed Riyas pulled out of the inaugural ceremony of the Grand Cliff Resort in Mankulam at the last minute, adding a fresh twist to the party's escalating controversy. Riyas, who was formally invited to preside over the launch, is expected to present his explanation before the two-member party commission currently investigating the affair.

Sources indicate that a fourth CPM state secretariat member was also aware of the developments surrounding the resort.

The controversy stems from a prolonged financial dispute between former business partners Shemi Mustafa, a native of Ettumanoor, and Jamil Muhammad from Chavakkad. The feud, which originated in Dubai, spilled over into their joint venture in Mankulam. Although Jamil relinquished his partnership rights to Shemi, he alleged that ₹18 crore remained unpaid to him. The conflict escalated dramatically in September 2023 when Shemi's car was involved in a crash in Adimali. Shemi alleged that the incident was a deliberate attempt on his life orchestrated by Jamil, leading to the arrest of two individuals. However, the High Court subsequently criticized the police investigation targeting Jamil and directed a special investigation team to handle the case.

CPM leader P Jayarajan defended his involvement in the matter, maintaining that he merely requested a swift investigation into the alleged attempt on the resort owner's life. However, several other party leaders have also faced scrutiny for allegedly intervening in favour of Shemi. Jamil accused CPM Idukki district committee member KV Shashi of contacting him on Shemi's behalf during the construction phase. Shashi refuted the charge, clarifying that he only telephoned Jamil because local contractors and workers were left unpaid due to the ongoing dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allegations have also surfaced that a real estate operator from Manarcad in Kottayam, who features on a police record list, had contacted senior party leaders on Jamil's behalf.