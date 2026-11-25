Thiruvananthapuram: In a move to ease the burden of heavy school bags, the General Education Department will launch a pilot project next year to cap their weight at 10% of a child's body weight. The initiative is proposed to be extended to all lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) schools across the state within four years.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Education Minister N Shamsudheen and attended by heads of various departments.

Key proposals

The meeting also put forth multiple key proposals, one of which was to have two sets of textbooks. Students will be provided with two sets of textbooks, one to be kept at home and the other at school, reducing the number of books they need to carry daily.

Another one was to ensure fewer subjects a day, as part of which timetables would be structured to limit classes to three or four subjects a day.

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The meeting also decided to have schools ensure availability of safe drinking water and mid-day meals.

Another proposal was to expand digital learning. As part of this, digital learning facilities will be expanded with the aim of reducing dependence on printed study material.