When Mohammed Anfal and V V Sajin graduated with engineering degrees from the Dr. Verghese Kurien Institute of Dairy and Food Technology in Mannuthy, Thrissur, landing a conventional corporate job was the last thing on their minds. Their sights were set on a bigger goal: building a business of their own.

The duo decided to turn their final-semester, six-month Experiential Learning Programme into a real-world enterprise. Initially, their plan was to market pure, antibiotic-free milk. When that venture didn't pan out as expected, they adapted quickly. That strategic pivot laid the foundation for what is today a thriving dairy brand: Unimilk.

Today, their enterprise clocks an annual turnover of ₹2 crore, delivering fresh paneer, ghee, and butter to households across the state.

Mohammed Anfal (27), from Moyaloot House in Thurokkol, Kondotty (Malappuram), and V.V. Sajin (27), from P.K. House in Chengalayi (Kannur), are currently gearing up to inaugurate their latest facility in Coimbatore. This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Senovative Agro Products, a venture they launched in Mangad, Kannur, back in August 2023. Graduating in 2021 with a shared entrepreneurial ambition, the young founders are now living their dream.

Backed by the University

Their journey gained swift momentum when they were invited to join the Innovation and Incubation Foundation at Kannur University’s School of Management Studies.

“Don’t worry about initial capital; just walk through our doors,” incubation coordinator Dr. U. Faisal had assured them. Impressed by their vision from the outset, he backed them wholeheartedly, providing an initial grant of ₹1 lakh. The foundation also supported their decision to move away from liquid milk and pivot toward value-added products like paneer and curd.

Combining the university’s grant with ₹5 lakh of their own savings, they set up a modest paneer production unit in Mangad. In the beginning, there were no extra hands. The two worked through the night crafting paneer from scratch and hit the streets early the next morning to handle sales and distribution. Today, that two-man operation has grown into a team of 12 employees.

Their maiden batch yielded just 30 kilograms. Encouraged by enthusiastic responses from supermarkets across Kannur, they soon scaled their distribution into Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Malappuram.

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From 30 to 1,000 kilograms

Today, the startup supplies an impressive 1,000 kilograms of paneer daily. Their distribution network has expanded to major supermarkets in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, and they even supply in-flight catering services operating out of Kozhikode and Kannur international airports.

They also manage a 20-cow dairy farm in Kannur, which yields around 150 litres of milk daily, sourcing the rest directly from local dairy farmers. However, with surging cattle feed prices driving many local farmers away from dairy farming, the founders chose Coimbatore for their next production and distribution centre. The new facility is equipped to produce 500 kilograms of paneer daily. Abundant, reliable milk availability in Tamil Nadu made Coimbatore the natural choice for their expansion.

Empowering the Farming Community

Their newest endeavor focuses on empowering local farmers by teaching them how to process and sell value-added dairy products. Through a dedicated "Farmer Community" initiative, local producers are brought together and trained to make milk, curd, ghee, paneer, and butter. These farm-fresh products will be marketed locally under the brand name 'More Milk'. The first unit under this initiative has already kicked off operations in Mattannur, Kannur.