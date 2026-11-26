A lesson in compassion: Poovattoor school gifts a home to a classmate
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Students of Poovattoor DVNSS Higher Secondary School and the Kulakkada Santhwanam Unity Charitable Trust built a new home named 'Snehaveedu' for a classmate.
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MLA K.N. Balagopal will officially dedicate the 550 square-foot house, which features two bedrooms, a living hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom.
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The construction project was completed at an approximate cost of nine lakh rupees and will be handed over along with essential furniture.
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Puthur: The students of Poovattoor DVNSS Higher Secondary School are beaming with pride and joy after turning a classmate's dream of owning a home into a reality. The house, Snehaveedu (‘Home of Love’), was built at Malappara through a joint initiative of the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) units and the Kulakkada Santhwanam Unity Charitable Trust.
K.N. Balagopal, MLA, officially dedicated the house at the school. PTA President B. Rajendran presided over the event, while Panchayat President P. Priya handed over the essential home furniture. Ambadi Radhakrishnan, President of the Santhwanam Unity Charitable Trust, presented mementos to honour the key contributors.
During the ceremony, the school’s ‘Madhurappothi’ breakfast initiative was also inaugurated by District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson G. Saraswathi.
Spanning 550 square feet, the concrete-roofed house features a sit-out verandah, two bedrooms, a living hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom. According to the construction committee, the project was completed at an approximate cost of ₹9 lakh.