Puthur: The students of Poovattoor DVNSS Higher Secondary School are beaming with pride and joy after turning a classmate's dream of owning a home into a reality. The house, Snehaveedu (‘Home of Love’), was built at Malappara through a joint initiative of the school’s National Service Scheme (NSS) units and the Kulakkada Santhwanam Unity Charitable Trust.

K.N. Balagopal, MLA, officially dedicated the house at the school. PTA President B. Rajendran presided over the event, while Panchayat President P. Priya handed over the essential home furniture. Ambadi Radhakrishnan, President of the Santhwanam Unity Charitable Trust, presented mementos to honour the key contributors.

During the ceremony, the school’s ‘Madhurappothi’ breakfast initiative was also inaugurated by District Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson G. Saraswathi.

Spanning 550 square feet, the concrete-roofed house features a sit-out verandah, two bedrooms, a living hall, a kitchen, and a bathroom. According to the construction committee, the project was completed at an approximate cost of ₹9 lakh.