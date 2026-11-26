Attingal: It has been a week since the police aid-post inside the Attingal private bus depot was inaugurated with much fanfare, hailed as the long-overdue answer to the public’s grievances. Today, however, commuters in distress approaching the post find only a padlocked door. Shut down immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the booth has not operated for a single day.

Municipal authorities stepped in to set up the aid post—in collaboration with a private sponsor—following widespread outrage over recurring student brawls and anti-social elements terrorizing the depot. On the 19th of this month,

Municipal Chairman M. Pradeep formally inaugurated the facility in the presence of municipal councillors and police officials, promising a round-the-clock police presence. Yet, locals allege that while the keys were handed over to the police that very day, no officer has returned to unlock the door since.

Rampant Anti-Social Menace

Violent clashes between student gangs have become routine at the bus terminal, according to locals. These fights often spiral out of control, with youths even tearing wooden planks and display stands off nearby shops to use as makeshift weapons, leaving passengers, particularly women, terrified. Commuters also report that the depot has become a hub for illicit drug peddling and rowdy behavior. The demand for an on-site police aid post was meant to put an end to this lawlessness once and for all, but for the public, the wait drags on.

Facilities Fully in Place

The aid post, located centrally within the passenger waiting area, is ready for immediate deployment. It has been fitted with basic amenities to house two duty officers, including two chairs and a pedestal fan.

Awaiting Clearance, Say Police

Addressing the delay, Attingal Circle Inspector (CI) V.K. Sreejesh stated that deploying personnel to a new aid post requires formal clearance from higher authorities. He assured that the post would be operational as soon as the necessary approvals are secured.

Police Were Notified in Advance: Municipality

Countering this, municipal authorities clarified that the police department was officially notified in writing days before the inauguration. The formal communication explicitly requested the police to take charge of the post, station personnel, and oversee its day-to-day operations.