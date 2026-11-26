Kochi: Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has warned of strict legal action against CPM leader and former Payyannur MLA TI Madhusoodanan over his controversial speech on the CV Dhanraj murder case verdict. Chennithala said the police were directed to obtain the full text of his remarks for examination.

Strongly condemning the speech, Chennithala said the Home Department was treating the matter with utmost seriousness and would examine the possibility of initiating legal proceedings.

“A person who was a people’s representative should never have delivered such a speech. Justifying murders happening in the state and saying things like ‘we will kill other people’ is never an action befitting a former MLA,” Chennithala told the media in Kochi.

He said political leaders and elected representatives were expected to uphold peace and prevent violence rather than make statements that could provoke unrest. The minister also demanded that Madhusoodanan withdraw his remarks.

“Calling for riots and creating problems is not the duty of political leaders and former MLAs. They are meant to ensure that murders and violence do not happen. Neither the police nor the government will approve of such actions. Once we obtain the full text, we will consider what legal steps can be taken,” he added.

Minister K Muraleedharan also warned that the government would not remain a mute spectator to threats of violence. Taking aim at the CPM leadership, he said the party’s traditional political rhetoric had failed to keep pace with changing times.

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Referring to the CPM’s electoral loss in its traditional stronghold of Payyannur, Muraleedharan attributed it to such violent political rhetoric.

“In this Gen Z era, these outdated slogans no longer sell and will only lead the party toward further destruction,” he said.

Dismissing Madhusoodanan's remarks against the judiciary and those acquitted in the murder case as outdated, Muraleedharan warned that nobody had the authority to take the law into their own hands.

“The days of saying ‘we won't spare them even if the court lets them off’ are over. No one here has been given the duty of an executioner, and strict action will follow if anyone goes off-track,” he said.

Speech following Dhanaraj murder verdict

The controversy erupted following a speech Madhusoodanan delivered at a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) public meeting in Payyannur on Wednesday. He was reacting to the Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court verdict in the 2016 C V Dhanaraj murder case.

The court convicted three RSS-BJP workers and sentenced them to life imprisonment for murdering CPM activist Dhanaraj. However, 16 other accused were acquitted for lack of evidence.

Reacting to the acquittals, Madhusoodanan declared from the stage that the party would “settle accounts”, warning political opponents against testing its patience.

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Invoking the 1987 Cheemeni massacre, in which five CPM workers were burnt to death, he pointed out that nobody had been punished by a court in that case but claimed that “none of them are alive on this earth today”. The remarks were widely interpreted as a threat of retaliation against those acquitted in the Dhanaraj murder case.

Madhusoodanan also targeted critics mocking the Left on social media, asking them to “think carefully before writing” and warning of severe consequences if they ventured onto the streets.

The former MLA’s remarks against the trial judge drew criticism from legal circles. He sarcastically said it was “fortunate the court didn’t say Dhanaraj wasn’t killed at all”.

He also criticised the judge over quoting poems while dismissing key CPM eyewitnesses in the case.

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Madhusoodanan further launched personal attacks against CPM-rebel-turned-MLA in Payyannur V Kunhikrishnan, who defeated him in the Assembly election.

Various political leaders have demanded criminal proceedings against the former MLA, arguing that his remarks could attract charges of criminal intimidation and incitement to political violence. His comments targeting the judge have also triggered demands for action over alleged contempt of court.