Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Thursday directed urgent action following reports of caste-based discrimination against members of the Chakkliya community in Idukki district.

Satheesan asked Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes Welfare Minister K A Thulasi to take immediate steps and directed the district collector to investigate the allegations and submit a report, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

In a social media post, the Chief Minister said he had also directed the minister to ensure that caste discrimination did not occur anywhere in the state.

Media reports had alleged that Chakkliya families in Koviloor village in Vattavada panchayat faced continuing discrimination and social exclusion, including an unofficial ban on accessing common water sources and washing clothes there.

"At a time when the world is exploring the limitless possibilities of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, the reality that an age-old practice from centuries ago continues to prevail in Koviloor has come to light. The continued existence of untouchability in the name of caste is a disgrace to our society," Satheesan said.

The reports also said the families lacked adequate drinking water facilities at home and faced restrictions when attempting to access water from local streams.