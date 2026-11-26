A Vigilance report has flagged irregularities in the approvals granted to a resort in Mankulam, which came under the spotlight after EP Jayarajan alleged irregularities against P Jayarajan.

An investigation conducted in April 2025 by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau's Idukki Deputy Superintendent of Police, following a complaint, found irregularities in the granting of various permissions to the resort. Malayala Manorama has obtained a copy of the report. The inspection was conducted after the resort had commenced operations.

The key finding was that the resort had not obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Fire and Rescue Services for its 1,464.3-square-metre building. The Vigilance report noted that a building permit had been issued without the mandatory fire NOC, in violation of panchayat building rules. It recommended disciplinary action against the officials concerned.

The report also noted that a Devikulam taluk surveyor had identified 0.0077 hectares of land near the resort's entrance as government land in February 2024. The Vigilance recommended steps to reclaim the land. However, no further action appears to have been taken.

The resort management said the fire NOC had initially been delayed due to certain legal and technical issues but was obtained subsequently.

It also denied encroaching on government land. According to the management, a small portion of the access road to the resort passes through puramboke (government-owned) land, but the resort has not taken possession or control of it.

EP's allegations against P Jayarajan take party by surprise

EP Jayarajan's allegations against P Jayarajan came as a surprise at a CPM state secretariat meeting convened to discuss the latter's complaint.

Until then, EP had not raised the allegations with the party leadership. He accused P Jayarajan of various irregularities, including having a stake in the Mankulam resort, and complained that the latter was persistently targeting and harassing him. None of the other leaders intervened during the discussion.

P Jayarajan stood by his complaint, insisting that the party examine the written submission made at its request. The leadership later indicated that EP's allegations could also be examined if submitted in writing. EP filed his complaint subsequently.