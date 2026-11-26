Kottayam: Traditionally, the undisputed stars of any livestock show are the bovines paraded in the flesh. Bathed, groomed, and primped to perfection, they step into the ring to delight spectators and face the scrutiny of judges. This time, however, the cows at Kottayam’s district-level livestock exhibition will not be walking the ramp. Instead, their profiles and productivity will light up the big screen.

Spared the clamour of clattering hooves and echoing moos, Manarcad is gearing up for a uniquely modern, virtual showcase.

Moving away from sheer physical beauty, milk yield capacity will be the primary benchmark for crowning the winners. In addition to the animal’s quality, judges will evaluate the farmer’s dedication and overall farm management practices. This marks the state’s first-ever digital cattle exhibition and competition.

The initial phase involves selecting the best cow from each of the district’s 12 dairy development units. Block-level committees will visit farms to assess milk productivity, animal care, and routine dairy operations. An expert panel from the Dairy Development Department will then review the shortlisted cows and document their credentials on high-definition video. At the District Dairy Meet (Ksheera Sangamam), these 12 finalists will be presented to the audience and judges on a giant screen, where the final district champions will be decided based on expert scoring.

This digital format spares farmers the arduous and stressful task of transporting heavy cattle over long distances, while ensuring that genuine dairy productivity receives its due credit. The concept of a digital competition arena is the brainchild of the Kottayam District Panchayat.

The District Dairy Meet will take place on December 14 and 15 at Manarcad. Interested farmers must submit their completed application forms to their local dairy cooperative societies by November 28.

“This initiative marks a progressive step forward for the dairy sector. Because every metric is documented on video, it eliminates any post-result disputes. Moreover, this digital platform opens doors for farmers who are otherwise reluctant to parade their cattle before hundreds of people,” said Nisha V. Shareef, Deputy Director, Dairy Development Department, Kottayam.