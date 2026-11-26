Travellers navigating Kerala's major highways are frequently forced to take detours just to find a public restroom, as most 'Take a Break' facilities are situated away from primary corridors, according to evaluations by the Local Self-Government Department and Suchitwa Mission. The issue stems primarily from local bodies lacking land directly along major thoroughfares, forcing them to set up units in nearby interior locations.

Highways lacking direct access

Along National Highway 66, which spans from Parassala to Talapady in Kasaragod, most public rest stops are concentrated inside town or city centres. Commuters using highway bypasses often miss these units entirely and are forced to rely on private eateries and fuel stations. A similar issue affects MC Road: despite having nearly 300 facilities registered in its corridor, only around 40 are located directly along the roadside due to severe land constraints.

Impact of highway development

The shortage has been exacerbated by the ongoing expansion of NH 66, which required the demolition of several existing roadside rest stops. New facilities can only be constructed after roadworks are complete. To resolve the shortage along MC Road, Suchitwa Mission and the Local Self-Government Department are currently negotiating with the Public Works Department to secure land adjacent to state highways.

Current operational status

The initiative, jointly managed by local bodies, Kudumbashree, and Suchitwa Mission, operates 1,298 centres state-wide. The latest Suchitwa Mission report reveals that 26 of these facilities are currently non-functional, while one is partially operational.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, all centres within the Thiruvananthapuram district headquarters remain fully operational, with officials indicating that several closed units across the state will reopen within months.