Keralam's 'Take a Break' highway facilities force commuters to search for detours
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Travellers on Kerala highways often must take detours to find 'Take a Break' public restrooms because most facilities are located away from main corridors due to a lack of roadside land.
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Ongoing expansion of National Highway 66 has worsened the shortage by causing the demolition of several existing roadside rest stops, requiring new ones to be built after roadworks finish.
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Despite 1,298 centres operating state-wide through a joint initiative, a recent Suchitwa Mission report shows that 26 facilities are currently non-functional and one is partially operational.
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Travellers navigating Kerala's major highways are frequently forced to take detours just to find a public restroom, as most 'Take a Break' facilities are situated away from primary corridors, according to evaluations by the Local Self-Government Department and Suchitwa Mission. The issue stems primarily from local bodies lacking land directly along major thoroughfares, forcing them to set up units in nearby interior locations.
Highways lacking direct access
Along National Highway 66, which spans from Parassala to Talapady in Kasaragod, most public rest stops are concentrated inside town or city centres. Commuters using highway bypasses often miss these units entirely and are forced to rely on private eateries and fuel stations. A similar issue affects MC Road: despite having nearly 300 facilities registered in its corridor, only around 40 are located directly along the roadside due to severe land constraints.
Impact of highway development
The shortage has been exacerbated by the ongoing expansion of NH 66, which required the demolition of several existing roadside rest stops. New facilities can only be constructed after roadworks are complete. To resolve the shortage along MC Road, Suchitwa Mission and the Local Self-Government Department are currently negotiating with the Public Works Department to secure land adjacent to state highways.
Current operational status
The initiative, jointly managed by local bodies, Kudumbashree, and Suchitwa Mission, operates 1,298 centres state-wide. The latest Suchitwa Mission report reveals that 26 of these facilities are currently non-functional, while one is partially operational.
However, all centres within the Thiruvananthapuram district headquarters remain fully operational, with officials indicating that several closed units across the state will reopen within months.