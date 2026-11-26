The children of some of Malayalam literature's greatest titans are set to gather to celebrate the lives and legacies of their renowned fathers at the upcoming Manorama Hortus International Art and Literature Festival.

Father: Shelter and shadow

In a poignant session titled 'Achan: Thanalum Nizhalum' (Father: Shelter and Shadow), Shahina Muhammad Basheer, daughter of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer; Radha Kakkanadan, daughter of Kakkanadan; and Sumithra Jayaprakash, daughter of SK Pottekkatt, will offer personal insights and tender memories of growing up alongside literary icons. Writer NP Hafiz Mohamad, himself the son of celebrated author NP Muhammad, will anchor the conversation, creating a deeply resonant dialogue amongst descendants of Malayalam literary royalty.

Reflections on the eighties

In another engaging session titled 'Enpathukalude Athmakatha' (Autobiography of the Eighties), influential fiction writers CV Balakrishnan, Aymanam John, and PF Mathews will come together to recount their formative writing experiences and reflect on how the 1980s reshaped short story telling in Kerala. Notable contemporary short story writer DP Abhijith will moderate the discussion.

Comprehensive details on session schedules and venue updates are available on the official Manorama Hortus website.