Culture minister PC Vishnunadh prepares for musical dialogue with Sreekumaran Thampi at Manorama Hortus
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Culture Minister PC Vishnunadh uses early morning musical practice as a sanctuary from his demanding political schedule.
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Vishnunadh is preparing for a special musical dialogue with legendary Malayalam poet Sreekumaran Thampi at the Manorama Hortus event in Kochi on 6 December.
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The Hortus festival schedule features various sessions celebrating Malayalam music, including discussions on contemporary trends, social media impacts, and personal stories from prominent artists.
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Amidst his demanding political schedule, Culture Minister PC Vishnunadh is spending his early mornings immersing himself in musical practice. He is gearing up for a special musical dialogue with legendary Malayalam poet and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, scheduled to take place at the Manorama Hortus venue in Kochi on 6 Dec.
Music as a sanctuary
Music has long served as a peaceful retreat for Vishnunadh amidst the pressures of public life. He recently teamed up with renowned singer MG Sreekumar to perform the classic track 'Etho Vaarmukilin Kinaavile Muthai Nee Vannu'. Not too long ago, he also delighted audiences by rendering 'Poovale, Thumbapoovale' to welcome the festival season.
A star-studded day of music at Hortus
The festival schedule on 6 Dec is heavily dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of Malayalam music. Popular composers Vishnu Vijay and Jakes Bejoy will take the stage to share personal memories and stories behind their iconic tracks. Meanwhile, singer and music critic VT Murali will join emerging lyricist Karthik for a panel discussion examining the evolution of Malayalam music in the age of Instagram.
New times, new songs
In another key session titled 'New Times, New Songs', classical vocalist and composer Sreevalsan J Menon, singer Sithara Krishnakumar, and acclaimed lyricist BK Harinarayanan will come together to explore contemporary trends reshaping the local music landscape.