Amidst his demanding political schedule, Culture Minister PC Vishnunadh is spending his early mornings immersing himself in musical practice. He is gearing up for a special musical dialogue with legendary Malayalam poet and lyricist Sreekumaran Thampi, scheduled to take place at the Manorama Hortus venue in Kochi on 6 Dec.

Music as a sanctuary

Music has long served as a peaceful retreat for Vishnunadh amidst the pressures of public life. He recently teamed up with renowned singer MG Sreekumar to perform the classic track 'Etho Vaarmukilin Kinaavile Muthai Nee Vannu'. Not too long ago, he also delighted audiences by rendering 'Poovale, Thumbapoovale' to welcome the festival season.

A star-studded day of music at Hortus

The festival schedule on 6 Dec is heavily dedicated to celebrating the rich tapestry of Malayalam music. Popular composers Vishnu Vijay and Jakes Bejoy will take the stage to share personal memories and stories behind their iconic tracks. Meanwhile, singer and music critic VT Murali will join emerging lyricist Karthik for a panel discussion examining the evolution of Malayalam music in the age of Instagram.

New times, new songs

In another key session titled 'New Times, New Songs', classical vocalist and composer Sreevalsan J Menon, singer Sithara Krishnakumar, and acclaimed lyricist BK Harinarayanan will come together to explore contemporary trends reshaping the local music landscape.