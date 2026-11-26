Thiruvananthapuram was thrown into chaos after a downpour lasting barely an hour inundated large parts of the city. East Fort recorded an intense spell of rainfall, receiving 91 mm in just 60 minutes. Meteorological experts said such localised bursts of intense rainfall are characteristic of the post-monsoon season in Keralam.

Thampanoor was among the worst-hit areas, with rainwater failing to drain away and submerging major roads leading to the central railway station and the KSRTC bus stand. Hundreds of commuters were stranded as knee-deep, muddy water flooded the roads. Several parked cars and two-wheelers were submerged.

Adding to the woes, garbage and plastic waste from the Amayizhanchan canal spilled onto the streets. Authorities diverted light vehicles, allowing only buses to use the flooded routes. Commuters were forced to wade through contaminated water to reach the railway station and bus stand.

Yellow alerts in nine districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Keralam on Thursday, warning of continued heavy rainfall. The districts are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The weather alert will remain in force on Friday, with a yellow alert issued for six districts: Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.