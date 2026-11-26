Moving beyond the image of a land scarred by devastating landslides and ecological challenges, Wayanad is scripting a new chapter in its development journey, seeking to become India’s first e-waste-free district.

In a district-wide campaign, 102.85 metric tonnes of electronic waste from households, institutions, offices, and government departments across all 23 grama panchayats and three municipalities were collected within the stipulated timeframe. Chief Minister V D Satheesan is scheduled to formally declare the district e-waste-free on Friday.

All the collected material has been handed over to authorised agencies for scientific processing and responsible disposal, keeping it out of landfills and informal recycling networks.

The campaign also supports Wayanad’s ambition to become a Climate Positive District under the state government’s BHOOMI initiative, which promotes sustainable environmental practices and climate resilience.

A collective effort

The initiative brought together local self-government institutions, Suchitwa Mission, Haritha Karma Sena workers, government departments, partner organisations, volunteers and residents. It was undertaken with the guidance of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and the leadership of Agriculture Minister T Siddique.

Local bodies and grassroots workers helped reach households, mobilise residents and organise the collection of discarded appliances.

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Siddique said the campaign was significant not only for the quantity collected but also for the model of governance it represented. Decentralised institutions, coordination between departments and community participation had helped address a complex environmental challenge, he said.

He added that environmental protection could not be the responsibility of government agencies alone, and required sustained public participation, institutional accountability and changes in household behaviour.

A path to lasting change

Electronic waste, including discarded phones, computers, televisions, refrigerators and batteries, can contain hazardous substances such as lead, mercury and cadmium. Improper disposal or processing can contaminate soil and water and harm human health.

Responsible management is particularly important in Wayanad, where agriculture, tourism and livelihoods are closely connected to the natural environment. The district has faced ecological challenges, devastating landslides and human-wildlife conflicts, as well as developmental vulnerabilities.

The collection campaign offers an opportunity to build a different narrative for the Aspirational District. But sustaining its gains will depend on regular collection, public awareness, responsible consumption and effective recycling systems.

For a district often in the spotlight for its ecological vulnerabilities and natural disasters, this is an opportunity to demonstrate that it can also lead the way in environmental solutions and sustainable development.