Bollywood actor Boman Irani to headline storytelling session at Manorama Hortus in Kochi
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Bollywood actor Boman Irani will speak on the art of storytelling at the Hortus festival in Kochi, running from December 3 to 6, 2026.
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Irani will headline a session titled 'What's Your Second Act?' on December 4, discussing his professional evolution and his screenwriting initiative 'Spiral Bound'.
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Entry to general festival sessions and the opening day music concert by Indulekha Warrier and Aloshi Adams is free for pre-registered attendees.
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Kochi: With just six days to go, acclaimed Bollywood actor Boman Irani is set to take the stage at the Hortus festival, scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 at Subhash Park here to share his perspectives on the art of storytelling.
On December 4, Irani will headline a session titled ‘What’s Your Second Act?’ from 11 am to 11 am at Venue 1 (‘Kurinji’). He will be in conversation with prominent film critic and entertainment journalist Rajeev Masand.
During the session, Irani will reflect on his professional evolution from an actor and filmmaker into a mentor and storyteller. He will also discuss the creative philosophy behind ‘Spiral Bound’, a screenwriting and creative mentoring initiative founded by him.
Live Performances
Musicians Indulekha Warrier and Aloshi Adams will perform on December 3. Entry to the concert is free.
Event & Registration Details
Entry to the general Hortus festival sessions is free. Attendees can pre-register through the official registration link. Separate ticketing applies only to select special events. Delegates opting for premium registration will be eligible for exclusive privileges and gifts.
For more information and registration, visit the registration link. Manorama Hortus | Art & Literature Festival | Dec 3–6 , 2026 | Subhash Park, Kochi -https://www.manoramahortus.com