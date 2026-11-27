Thrissur: A man and his wife were found dead with multiple cut injuries in the kitchen of their house at Kizhuppillikkara in Thrissur district on Thursday.

They were identified as Santhosh (55) and his wife Shini (46), residents of Kattuthindi near Nalanda School. Police said there was a large pool of blood on the kitchen floor, while a machete was found in Santhosh’s hand.

The incident came to light around noon. Police suspect that Santhosh may have killed Shini before taking his own life. Anthikad police are investigating.