The verdict in the Dhanaraj murder case and T I Madhusoodanan’s subsequent threat of violence have brought the case and its political ramifications back into focus. CPM rebel and Payyannur MLA V Kunhikrishnan speaks about the lapses in the investigation and prosecution, the implications of Madhusoodanan’s remarks and the questions the verdict has raised.

Madhusudanan speaks of settling accounts in the Dhanaraj case. What does he mean by that?

He means killing people. It certainly does not mean giving an account of the Dhanaraj fund.

Can such a thing happen in these times?

This is a line the CPM leadership has been consistently pushing. Even those who stand by him would not be willing to endorse such a speech. I believe that, barring a few sycophants, nobody would be ready to take up violence.

Are his remarks against the judiciary justified?

People can naturally agree or disagree with court verdicts. But there is no other authority in the country that can deliver justice outside the judicial system. One can certainly express disagreement with court decisions, but making derogatory remarks even against a judge serves no purpose.

Is Madhusudhanan's speech justified when even Dhanaraj's wife has said there should not be another murder?

Those who want peace will never endorse such speeches. When a person is murdered, it is the entire family that is shattered. That is precisely why Dhanaraj's wife reacted the way she did.

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Will the speech invite legal action?

If the government and the Home Department in Keralam fail to take strong action, it will have serious consequences for society. I believe the Home Department will register a case against him and initiate legal proceedings.

Is it fair to say that the prosecution failed in the Dhanaraj murder case?

The prosecution's failure was not confined to its arguments in court. The investigation and the steps taken right from the registration of the FIR have a bearing on the outcome. The trial is based on the FIR and the chargesheet.

So, were there lapses right from the preparation of the FIR?

There were lapses indeed. Viewed against the backdrop of past and present discussions in Payyannur surrounding Dhanaraj’s murder, these lapses appear deliberate. Different opinions have emerged both within the party and in society. The provocative speech threatening violence was intended to cover up the lapses in the case and divert attention from the questions being raised within the party.