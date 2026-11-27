Thiruvananthapuram: Fake beauty products worth around ₹2 lakh were seized during Operation Soundarya, a statewide crackdown launched by the Drugs Control Department in coordination with the police to identify and curb the sale of counterfeit cosmetics.

In Thiruvananthapuram, officials seized Gori face cream, labelled as a product manufactured in Pakistan, from Manacaud. The packaging bore the name 'Poonyia Brothers, Pakistan' but contained no other details about the manufacturer. In Kannur, lipsticks designed like keychains were among the products seized.

A significant number of counterfeit products were reportedly detected in Malappuram, Thrissur and Palakkad. The department is still compiling the final figures from the statewide inspections.

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to trace the manufacturers of F-Tune face cream, allegedly linked to kidney disease in a 17-year-old girl in Malappuram. Inspections at several houses in the district have so far failed to yield any leads.

Influencers who promoted the cream on social media may also be questioned as part of the investigation. Officials are attempting to identify the source of funding for the promotional campaigns and have rejected claims by some influencers that they had endorsed the product voluntarily.

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The department is also examining social media accounts and online platforms involved in the sale of beauty products. However, several accounts identified during the investigation have been found to be locked.

In one instance, officials retrieved a payment QR code from a social media account and traced it to a bank account by scanning the code. However, the bank declined to share the account holder's details, citing legal restrictions on disclosing such information. The matter will now be referred to the cyber police for further investigation.