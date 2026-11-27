Ettumanoor: Farmers in the Peroor Puncha paddy fields have embraced modern farming techniques by deploying drum seeders for direct sowing. The method was implemented in the fields owned by local paddy farmer Monsy Perumalil.

Officials from the Ettumanoor Krishi Bhavan joined the sowing event. Students and teachers from Holy Cross School, Thellakom, also visited the fields to gain firsthand knowledge of modern agricultural practices.

Key Benefits

Reduced Seed Consumption: The technology significantly lowers seed consumption. While traditional broadcast sowing requires 40 to 50 kilograms of seeds per acre, a drum seeder requires only 7 to 10 kilograms per acre.

Lower Labor Costs:By bypassing the conventional steps of raising a nursery, uprooting, and transplanting seedlings, farmers eliminate major labor expenses, saving both time and money.

Higher Yields:The seeder maintains uniform spacing between plants (typically 20 cm), ensuring optimal sunlight and air circulation. This encourages tillering (development of side shoots) and results in higher productivity.

Efficient Weeding: Because seeds are sown in neat, organized rows, weeds can be cleared easily using mechanical weeders.