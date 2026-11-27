Kozhikode: Flex boards expressing solidarity with Congress MP Shafi Parambil have appeared at several locations in Kozhikode district, signalling continued grassroots support for the Vadakara MP amid the escalating factional tensions within the party in Keralam.

The latest display of support comes even as the Congress high command has stepped in to address the growing internal discord following allegations levelled by Rajmohan Unnithan MP against Shafi Parambil.

The flex boards, purportedly put up by Youth Congress workers, appeared at various locations in Kozhikode on Friday, a day after similar displays were reported from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur. Boards installed near the district Congress committee office and Christian College junction were removed later in the morning. Similar boards were also spotted in Vadakara and other parts of the district.

One of the messages on the boards read: "This blood is the price for standing as a shield for party workers. Let that blood be a witness that the workers stand with him." The boards also carried a photograph of Shafi with an injury to his nose, sustained during a recent political clash in Perambra in Kozhikode

The show of solidarity appears to be spreading across districts. In Palakkad, a flex board near the stadium carried the message, "Shafi is in the heart of Palakkad; we will not remain silent if he is hurt." In Kannur, boards displayed the message, "Neither malicious campaigns nor covert tactics can destroy this popular face."

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Similar flex boards supporting Shafi had also appeared at Kunnummal in Malappuram and outside the Ernakulam DCC office on Thursday.