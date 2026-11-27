Thiruvananthapuram: To improve hygiene standards and ensure better maintenance of public toilets across the State, the Suchitwa Mission has issued a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) and action plan.

The guidelines mandate bins fitted with yellow bags for sanitary waste to prevent travellers from littering public spaces. They also require uninterrupted water and power supply, emergency backup lighting, proper ventilation and multilingual signboards. These provisions apply to the public, local bodies, KSRTC and sanitation agencies.

Solar power should be used wherever feasible. Other requirements include liquid soap, water-saving taps, CCTV cameras at entrances with due safeguards for privacy, accessible toilets for persons with disabilities, slip-resistant flooring, separate facilities for men and women and first-aid kits.

To prevent the spread of infections, cleaning equipment must follow a colour-coding system. Red is designated for toilets, green for doors and blue for handwashing areas. Sanitation workers must be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and gloves. They must also undergo regular medical check-ups and receive training every six months. Manual handling of human excreta has been strictly prohibited.

Emergency repairs within six hours; ₹15,000 wage per shift

The guidelines stipulate that minor repairs must be completed within 24 hours and emergency repairs within six hours. Hygiene standards must be assessed through monthly and quarterly inspections, besides digital monitoring systems. Local bodies and KSRTC have been advised to entrust the operation and maintenance of public toilets to Kudumbashree or other eligible agencies.

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At centres managed by Kudumbashree, the authorities must ensure a monthly wage of ₹15,000 per shift and allocate ₹10,000 a month for cleaning materials. If the revenue from user fees falls short of these amounts, the authorities must make up the deficit.