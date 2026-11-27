Kollengode: It all began in a humble thatched hut that threw open the doors of literacy to those long cast to the margins. Today, standing tall at the milestone of 80 years, the Payyaloor Harijanodharana Library looks back on an inspiring journey of social awakening.

Founded in 1946 by freedom fighter and teacher Payyaloor Thyagaraja Iyer, the library was born in an era fractured by rigid caste boundaries. Lit with the vision of carrying the light of knowledge to all, regardless of birth, that lamp still burns bright. Today, it stands as a cherished cultural beacon steeped in the history of Keralam's grassroots transformation.

The library's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be inaugurated on Saturday at 11 am by Minister K.A. Thulasi, with MLA K. Preman presiding over the function.

In an age long before televisions, smartphones, and the internet entered homes, this modest shelter beneath a banyan tree near the Puratteel Bhagavathi Temple was the region's main window to the world. Villagers from Payyaloor and beyond would gather beside an 'athani' (a porter’s resting stone) to listen eagerly to news broadcasts crackling from a lone radio.

That intellectual journey, which started beside a community radio in a thatched hut, has today flourished into a vibrant institution housing over 10,000 books and boasting more than 500 active members.

The festivities are being spearheaded by Celebration Committee Chairman C. Vinod Kumar, Convener T. Raju, Library President V. Radhakrishnan, and former President M. Kumaran.