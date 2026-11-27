Idukki: The prolonged labour dispute at seven estates owned by Poabs Enterprises Private Limited in Peermade taluk has been resolved following a conciliation meeting at the office of the Chief Inspector of Plantations in Kottayam.

The talks, held in the presence of Peermade MLA Adv Cyriac Thomas, resulted in an agreement to lift the lockout, with plantation operations set to resume on December 3.

Under the settlement, pending wages for February and March 2025 will be paid to workers before December 2, 2026. Full-scale operations will resume the day after the wage arrears are cleared.

The management has assured that regular wages will be paid on time from the date of reopening, while the remaining arrears will be settled along with the respective monthly salaries. The bonus for the 2025-26 financial year will be distributed in December, ahead of Christmas. Further discussions on the balance wage arrears will be held in the first week of February 2027.

Trade unions have agreed to ensure full attendance when the estates reopen. If there is a shortage of workers, the management will be allowed to deploy substitute workers.

The parties have also agreed to shift the weekly factory holiday to Monday, enabling operations on Sundays. Mechanisation will be introduced in the estates without causing job losses, with discussions on incentives for the process to be held later.

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The agreement states that issues related to customary practices followed in other estates in the event of worker fatalities will be discussed during the February talks. It also allows the management to initiate legal action against unauthorised encroachment of estate quarters, locally known as layams, and absenteeism.

The conciliation talks were led by Ernakulam Regional Joint Labour Commissioner Suresh Kumar D and Kottayam Chief Inspector of Plantations Shankar P R. The management was represented by Sivaprasad D, Pradeep Kumar, Suresh P Varghese, Adv Shaun Abraham and Joseph K D, who signed the agreement.

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Trade union representatives who participated in and signed the accord included Shaji Painadath and P K Rajan (INTUC); S Babu, R Thilakan and M Thankadurai (CITU); K M Muhammed Ali (PTT Union); A M Chandran and R Vinod (AITUC); and P Bhuvanendran (BMS).