Kochi: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Keralam on Friday morning on a two-day official visit, receiving a ceremonial welcome at Cochin International Airport.

The President landed at Nedumbassery aboard a special aircraft at 10.41 am. She was received by Keralam Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister V D Satheesan and Higher Education Minister Roji M John.

Members of Parliament Benny Behanan and Haris Beeran, MLA Anwar Sadath, Chief Secretary Biswanath Sinha, DGP and State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar, Southern Naval Command Rear Admiral Prakash Gopalan, Ernakulam District Collector G Priyanka and Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief K S Sudarshan were also present at the airport to welcome her.

Soon after the reception, Murmu left for Kalady by road at 10:45 am to visit the Sree Adi Sankara Janmabhoomi Temple, the birthplace of philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

She reached the temple at 11:04 am and was received by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Sringeri Mutt CEO and Administrator PA Murali, and Higher Education Minister Roji M John. The President was accorded a traditional Poornakumbham welcome before entering the shrine.

After offering prayers, she returned to Cochin International Airport and departed for Kuttanellur in Thrissur district by helicopter at 11.40 am.

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Engagements in Thrissur and Guruvayur

Murmu is scheduled to land at the helipad set up on the grounds of Kuttanellur Government College around 12:10 pm. From there, she will travel by road to Puzhakkal to attend the Golden Jubilee valedictory ceremony of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College at the Lulu Hyatt.

Following the function, she will return to Kuttanellur and proceed to Guruvayur by helicopter. She is expected to land at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna College grounds around 3.10 pm.

After resting at the Sreevalsom Guest House, the President will visit the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple for darshan at 4.10 pm. She is scheduled to conclude the temple visit by 4.30 pm.

President to attend Naval Academy passing out parade

Following her engagements in Guruvayur, Murmu will travel to the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala in Kannur district, where she will stay overnight.

On Saturday morning, she will attend the academy’s passing out parade as the chief guest. More than 400 naval officer trainees are expected to complete their training and be commissioned as officers in the Indian Navy.

The passing out parade will mark the final major engagement of her Keralam visit, following which she will depart from the state.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Kalady, Thrissur and Guruvayur in view of the President’s visit. The police have deployed personnel and erected traffic barricades along the routes she will travel, with authorities enforcing tight security throughout her engagements.