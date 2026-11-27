Thrissur: Two railway gatekeepers in Thrissur were detained by the Railway police, after threatening residents who questioned their consuming alcohol while on duty.

The incident took place at the Vadookara railway gate, where the gatekeepers, identified as Binu and Ragesh attached to the Nedupuzha and Vadookara railway gates, were allegedly drinking alcohol during duty hours.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday when a motorcyclist who had arrived at the Vadookara railway gate found it half-closed. He then saw the gatekeeper nearby and initially thought that he was unwell, seeing his unstable state. Upon realising that the gatekeeper was inebriated, he immediately alerted local residents.

When some residents questioned the gatekeepers on their boozing and the manner in which the gate was being operated, an argument broke out. During the confrontation, Binu allegedly picked up a billhook and swung it at the residents who questioned them, triggering panic in the area.

The residents then alerted the authorities.

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"The authorities reached the location upon receiving the information. Necessary action will be initiated against the offenders," said Shinoj, Inspector, RPF.

The Railway Police subsequently apprehended the gatekeepers. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of railway operations, particularly the responsibility of gatekeepers to ensure that railway crossings are properly secured while trains pass.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.