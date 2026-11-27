The northeast monsoon has drawn to a close without delivering the rain Keralam needed, leaving the State to brace for an uncertain summer. The situation calls for a return to the basics of water conservation. Dr Rajendra Singh, Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and known as the ‘Waterman of India’ for his decades-long work in water conservation, speaks to Malayala Manorama about the water crisis facing the country and ways to tackle it.

Countries have been working together to fight climate change for years. So why haven't we seen any real change?

Countries are still unclear about how to tackle climate change. Billions of dollars are spent every year in the name of climate summits. Promoting sustainable development is, after all, the main objective of these summits. But I believe the concept of sustainable development is a compromise governments have made to exploit nature. The development models we consider sustainable are in no way environmentally friendly.

With El Niño and super El Niño events, the world seems to be heading towards a situation where anything could happen. Is India equipped to face such crises, particularly water scarcity?

Neither the government nor the people of this country are equipped to face such crises. Our Constitution, however, has always been prepared for this. The right to live includes the right to a healthy environment. Phenomena such as El Niño have significantly reduced rainfall. The climate has become unpredictable, and natural disasters have become a recurring phenomenon. We have forgotten that water conservation is the foundation of environmental protection. What we need to be particularly wary of is the mass migration of people caused by natural disasters. That is the real disaster.

The Green Revolution helped the country achieve food security, but hasn't it compromised water security in several states?

It is true that the Green Revolution helped ensure food security. But what about the quality of the food we produce? The cost of soil and water pollution caused by the excessive use of chemical fertilisers is not reflected in the country's GDP. We should also consider the diseases caused by contaminated soil and water. The train from Bathinda in Punjab to Bikaner in Rajasthan is popularly known as the ‘Cancer Train’ because so many people travel on it to seek affordable cancer treatment. While going back to traditional farming may not be possible, the use of chemical fertilisers must certainly be regulated.

The Union government is pushing for river-linking projects. What is your take on the protests against them?

River-linking projects are not practical. Half the money required to link rivers would be enough to harvest rainwater and take it to areas facing water scarcity. We must also ask whether these projects are meant to serve the interests of a few. After all, ordinary people are not demanding them. The Ken-Betwa project in Madhya Pradesh is a case in point. Thousands of people were displaced, apart from the environmental damage caused by the project. River linking has become a political tool to mislead people and win votes.

You had proposed a policy to rejuvenate Keralam's rivers during the previous government's tenure. Why did it not take off?

A state with 44 rivers should not be facing drinking water shortages. Unfortunately, that is not the situation in many parts of Keralam. I proposed the policy as a way to address this problem. It brought together measures to protect rivers, forests and soil. But the policy was never implemented. Perhaps that is because water is not an issue that influences electoral fortunes. I will submit the draft policy to the new government as well.

Companies are increasingly setting up data centres across the country. Could their operations aggravate water scarcity, as some fear?

Data centres could trigger a major crisis by worsening both water scarcity and the energy shortage. In some parts of the US, restrictions have been imposed on data centres that consume more than 50% of the electricity available. In India, however, permission is being granted for data centres with a capacity of up to one gigawatt. A case challenging this is pending before the Supreme Court. We hope the court will take a favourable view.

Cities, like villages, are also struggling to ensure an adequate supply of clean water. How serious is the situation?

As many as 90% of the cities in the country are facing water scarcity. This is the result of shortcomings in our approach to water conservation. Diverting water from rural areas to cities will only aggravate the crisis in villages. People will then be forced to migrate to cities, further increasing the demand for water there. Instead, we need to revive water sources within cities. Thousands of lakes and wetlands have been destroyed in the name of urbanisation. This cannot continue for much longer. We have traditional systems of water conservation that can be revived. Governments must draw up decentralised conservation plans with public participation.

You have been campaigning extensively to promote water literacy. What exactly does this mean?

Water literacy means understanding the importance of water in our everyday lives. At its core is the ability to use water judiciously and limit its consumption.

What is the most urgent measure needed to tackle water scarcity?

We must slow down the flow of water. This cannot be achieved by building dams across rivers. Instead, we must conserve soil and trees. When the speed of water flow is reduced, groundwater sources will remain healthy.