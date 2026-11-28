Pulpally: There is no land left to lay the foundation for even a single new house at the Chandroth tribal settlement in Pulpally grama panchayat. The settlement currently accommodates 26 families across just 23 closely spaced houses.

Located along the Pathiri forest boundary, the hamlet has several more landless residents in need of shelter. However, even if fresh housing were to be sanctioned, there is practically no space left to build outside the forest boundary. Over a hundred residents live in tightly clustered dwellings, leaving them with virtually no privacy.

Parents note that the acute lack of open space leaves children unable to play outdoors or even speak freely without disturbing neighboring households.

The lack of proper road connectivity has further isolated the hamlet at the edge of the forest. Most families hold less than five cents of land, and the settlement remains inaccessible even by bicycle. The current approach is a 500-metre path cutting through the forest from the Pulpally–Chekadi route, a stretch frequented by wild elephants even during the day.

Work on a new road to the settlement, routed through paddy fields from the forest boundary and funded by the District Panchayat, remains incomplete. After an initial allocation of ₹10 lakh proved insufficient, an additional ₹15 lakh was sanctioned this year.

Because the path traverses marshy terrain, progress has been slow, leaving residents struggling to transport the sick to hospitals during medical emergencies. Stone retaining walls have been raised on both sides along the 92-metre stretch, but a culvert is yet to be built. Following that, the roadbed must be elevated with earth and concreted. Officials said construction would resume once the fields dry.

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Owing to the severe space shortage, the community conducts funerals inside the forest. Pushed to the brink by inadequate amenities, the residents have reiterated their demand for rehabilitation, requesting the government to allocate one acre of land per family.

Mitigating human-wildlife conflict and ensuring steady employment opportunities were also among their key demands. Meanwhile, authorities noted that an alternative proposal to construct an access road along the forest boundary, rather than through the forest, was currently under consideration.