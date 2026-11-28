Sabarimala: From identifying police personnel by their nameplates a kilometre away to counting occupants of moving vehicles, AI-powered drones have added a new dimension to Kerala Police's surveillance network at Sabarimala.

Deployed at the Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilakkal, the advanced drones help police track pilgrim movement and monitor crowd patterns. Their high-resolution cameras can capture images from up to a kilometre away, with enough clarity to identify even the nameplates of police personnel on duty. They can also deliver clear images at night.

Of the four such drones in Kerala Police's possession, each costing Rs 8 lakh, three have now been deployed at Sabarimala. They can capture images from up to 8 km away over flat terrain and fly at speeds of up to 75 kmph.

The AI-powered systems can provide detailed crowd data even during peak rush. When a group of pilgrims is captured, the system displays the number of people on screen and marks their exact location. It can also calculate the distance between the group and the drone operator and estimate the area occupied by the group. The drones can even count the occupants of a moving vehicle.

With the pilgrim rush expected to intensify ahead of Makaravilakku, police plan to step up aerial surveillance to track crowd movement and improve crowd management.

Surveillance every two hours

Drone surveillance is carried out every two hours at Nilakkal and Pampa. At the Sannidhanam, where drone operations are restricted, flights are permitted only on the specific instructions of the Sabarimala special officer.

A 12-member team of licensed drone pilots, comprising civil police officers (CPOs) and senior CPOs, has been deployed across the three locations to operate the drones in shifts.