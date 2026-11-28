Vizhinjam: In a sea-borne agitation against dredging activities in traditional fishing waters, local fishers deployed their country boats to form a blockade and intercept a dredger off the Adimalathura coast on Wednesday. The standoff, which began around 10:00 a.m., was called off at 5:30 p.m. after authorities assured that formal talks would be held at the District Collectorate today.

The agitation was sparked by dredging operations being carried out for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project. Angered that their concerns and repeated pleas to spare fishing grounds were ignored, local fishermen surrounded the dredger. Though the police arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation, the protesters stood their ground. They demanded that the dredged sand be dumped back into the sea and sought a firm guarantee that no further dredging would take place in designated fishing zones.

The sea blockade lasted until 2:30 p.m. and only subsided after the dredger discharged the excavated sand back into the water. However, the fishers then shifted their protest to the shore, refusing to disperse and demanding the personal intervention of the District Collector, despite the presence of the Tahsildar and other revenue officials.

The standoff finally ended late in the evening when officials agreed to schedule formal discussions. Neyyattinkara Tahsildar confirmed that key officials, including representatives from the Vizhinjam International Seaport concessionaire, will attend the meeting at the Collectorate today to address the fishers' grievances.