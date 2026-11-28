Kochi: Kochi: With just five days to go, preparations are underway for ‘Hortus Bazaar’, a unique exhibition and sales fair featuring handicraft products and creative brands, organised as part of Manorama Hortus 2026. The four-day event will be held from December 3 to 6 at the Hortus venue in Subhash Park, Kochi. Admission is free.

The bazaar will feature a diverse range of handcrafted products and creative brands. Exhibitors include Coconut Stories, presenting hand-crocheted toys, gifts, and lifestyle products celebrating Kerala’s heritage; Little Things by Aathi & Bard, offering watercolour artwork and journals; Memory Train, featuring sculptures inspired by traditional cultural art forms such as Kathakali and Theyyam; and Triba, providing Wayanad Robusta coffee and millet-based food products.

Other participants include Loomiq, which will showcase traditional bronze kitchenware, brass jewellery, and Dhokra craftwork; Butter Tales, offering educational kits and games for children; Greencraft, featuring seasonal and Christmas collections; and Leelourosh, presenting artist bags and sketching kits, alongside a selection of khadi and hand-block-printed textiles.