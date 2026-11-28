Pooja Bumper 2026 Results: The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Pooja Bumper 2026 (BR-112) lottery results at 2:00 pm in Gorky Bhavan on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The draw will take place in Thiruvananthapuram across five series—JA, JB, JC, JD, and JE—for a total prize pool of ₹39,11,20,000 (₹39 crore 11 lakh and 20 thousand).

Each BR-112 ticket was priced at ₹300. A total of 45 lakh tickets were printed carrying a gross printed value of ₹96,42,87,000.

Pooja Bumper 2026 (BR-112) Prize Structure

The Pooja Bumper BR-112 offers 3,42,940 total prizes across nine prize tiers plus a consolation prize, with a top bumper prize of ₹12 crore common to all series:

1st Prize: Common to all series — ₹12,00,00,000 per ticket | 1 prize

Common to all series — | 1 prize 2nd Prize: Two prizes in each series — ₹50,00,000 per ticket | 10 prizes

Two prizes in each series — | 10 prizes 3rd Prize: Two prizes in each series — ₹5,00,000 per ticket | 10 prizes

Two prizes in each series — | 10 prizes 4th Prize: One prize in each series — ₹3,00,000 per ticket | 5 prizes

One prize in each series — 5 prizes 5th Prize: Two prizes in each series — ₹2,00,000 per ticket | 10 prizes

Two prizes in each series — | 10 prizes 6th Prize: Last four digits drawn 18 times — ₹5,000 per ticket | Up to 8,100 prizes

Last four digits drawn 18 times — | Up to 8,100 prizes 7th Prize: Last four digits drawn 144 times — ₹1,000 per ticket | Up to 64,800 prizes

Last four digits drawn 144 times — | Up to 64,800 prizes 8th Prize: Last four digits drawn 288 times — ₹500 per ticket | Up to 1,29,600 prizes

Last four digits drawn 288 times — | Up to 1,29,600 prizes 9th Prize: Last four digits drawn 312 times — ₹300 per ticket | Up to 1,40,400 prizes

Last four digits drawn 312 times — | Up to 1,40,400 prizes Consolation Prize: ₹1,00,000 per ticket | 4 prizes

| 4 prizes Total Prizes: 3,42,940

How to Check Results

According to the official notification under Rule 8 of the Kerala Paper Lotteries Regulation Rules, 2005, the draw uses a random-technology mechanical device supervised by a panel of at least three judges (including a Chairperson), with officials verifying that drawn numbers belong to sold tickets. If an unsold number is drawn, the draw repeats until a valid sold number is selected; duplicate selections are cancelled and redrawn.

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Participants can follow the announcement and check their ticket numbers using these options:

Watch Live: The draw may be telecast live on television channels and streamed on the official social media platforms of the Kerala State Lotteries Department starting at 2:00 PM on November 28, 2026

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Official Portal & LOTIS: Check the published result sheets on the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries portals (statelottery.kerala.gov.in and lotteryagent.kerala.gov.in) once the official prize proforma is authenticated and uploaded

Official Mobile App: View result updates and verify winning numbers through the official Kerala Lottery mobile application

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Verify Against Official Gazette / Department Notice: Always cross-check ticket series (JA, JB, JC, JD, JE) and serial numbers against the official Kerala State Lotteries result publication before discarding any ticket

How to Claim Your Pooja Bumper Prize

Winners must keep their original physical ticket safe and undamaged, write their name, address, and signature on the reverse of the ticket, and submit their claim within the stipulated deadline (typically within 30 days of the draw date, subject to department rules):

Small Prizes (Up to ₹5,000): Can typically be claimed through authorised lottery agents or the respective District Lottery Office with valid ID

Mid-Range Prizes (Up to ₹1,00,000): Submitted at the relevant District Lottery Office along with the original ticket, claim application, and valid identity proof

High-Value Prizes (Above ₹1,00,000): Surrendered to the Director of State Lotteries in Thiruvananthapuram (or routed through an eligible bank) along with required documents such as self-attested copies of the ticket (both sides), PAN card, Aadhaar/valid photo ID, attested passport-size photographs, bank account details, and a stamped prize receipt

Special Cases & Deductions: Joint claims, minor claimants, or out-of-state winners require specific declarations/certificates (such as a joint declaration or guardianship/residency documentation), and applicable taxes/commissions are deducted as per government and income tax norms