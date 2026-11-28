Vadakkencherry: The Palakkuzhi-Thindillam mini hydroelectric project has generated 100,000 units (one lakh units) of electricity within 50 days of starting operations. The generated power has been supplied directly to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) grid.

The plant currently runs for 10 hours daily. Chief Engineer Prasad Mathew stated that power production has proceeded uninterrupted due to steady water inflow from the mini-dam’s catchment areas. He added that output could increase substantially with additional rainfall.

Executed by the Palakkad Small Hydro Company under the Palakkad District Panchayat, the ₹15.9-crore project has an estimated annual generation capacity of 3.78 million units.

While a connectivity agreement has already been executed with KSEB, formal technical sanction remains pending. Negotiations concerning the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) have reached their final phase.

Unlike conventional reservoir-based storage facilities, this project operates on a run-of-the-river model. Water is diverted directly to the powerhouse as it flows for real-time generation, making uninterrupted stream flow vital to sustained power production.