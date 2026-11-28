Ezhattumukham: A solar-powered fence erected along the forest fringe to deter wild elephant incursions in the Athirappilly and Ayyampuzha panchayats has been rendered largely inoperative due to dense overgrowth.

The fence has fallen into disrepair primarily along the stretch between the Ezhattumukham check post and Munithadam in the Plantation Corporation estate. Although work on the fence began last year, the project remains incomplete. The dense vegetation has covered sections that were fully installed and handed over to the Forest Department. The ₹12.20-crore project entails installing 108 kilometres of solar fencing across the Vazhachal, Chalakudy, and Malayattoor forest divisions.

Residents note that lapses in routine maintenance and failure to address technical faults have caused a resurgence in wild elephant intrusions across populated areas in Athirappilly and adjacent plantation sectors. The multi-crore boundary fence was implemented along the forest border to supplement an existing solar barrier previously set up along estate boundaries by the plantation management.

Meanwhile, construction work in the Athirappilly range under the Vazhachal division has come to a standstill following a dispute between Forest Department personnel and the contractors.