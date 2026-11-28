Thiruvananthapuram: Sub-inspectors (SIs) heading police stations will once again sport a distinct badge to set them apart from other officers of the same rank. The decision was taken at a meeting of Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGPs).

The move is aimed at making it easier to identify station house officers (SHOs) in stations where more than one officer holds the rank of SI.

Of the 484 police stations in the State, SIs currently serve as SHOs in 419. They had earlier worn a special badge to distinguish themselves, but the practice was discontinued in 2017 when circle inspectors took over as SHOs.

SIs returned to the helm of police stations in August this year after the new UDF government assumed office, paving the way for the reintroduction of the badge.