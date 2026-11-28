Ananganadi: The trial run of the new 110 kV substation at Kothakurussi has commenced following the installation of critical infrastructure, including the control room and power transformers. MLA P Mammikutty, who inspected the facility, announced that the project is scheduled for full commissioning by February.

Construction of the substation began two years ago on a 1.14-acre plot leased from the Revenue and Water Resources departments at Tharuvakkonam. The project has been executed at an estimated cost of ₹12 crore.

The substation is designed to resolve persistent voltage fluctuations in the area. At present, during low-voltage situations, power is routed to the Kothakurussi electrical section from the Ottapalam, Shoranur, and Ambalappara sections.

Although the project encountered technical hurdles during its initial stages, they were successfully resolved through the intervention of the MLA. Ananganadi Panchayat President Usha Udayakumar, Vice President P Chandran, and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Executive Engineer T Radhakrishnan were also present during the trial run.